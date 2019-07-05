Casting call for people, cars | Netflix’s “Ivan” films in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Filming for “Ivan” begins on ​Monday, July 15 and ends Monday, July 22​ (weekdays only).

This comes from a news release from casting director Tammy Smith.

Smith says that they are looking for a mix of types, that include the following:

Factory workers

Rehab patients

Drivers with cars (from various eras)

Townspeople for a great scene in 1946

She says that they are looking for men and women 18 to 75 of all ethnicities.

Cars and trucks​

Smith says that the scenes take place between 1997 and 2012.

She says they will also have scenes that take place in 1946. Therefore, they especially need people with cars or trucks from that era in running condition.

Those with vehicles from that era will receive more money. All color vehicles are welcome.

Work Dates

Smith says that they plan to book chosen people for​ 1 or 2 days maximum. ​

Tammy Smith Casting adds the following notes:

​Each work day will be approximately 10 to 12 hours long, with meals, snacks and lots of breaks

Hours will be roughly sun-up to sundown each day

Pay rate: $80 (with overtime after 8 hrs each day ) an additional $25 for cars or trucks between the years 2000 to 2012 if booked with it an add’l $75 for cars or trucks between the years 1980 to 1998 if booked with it an add’l $250 for cars or trucks older than 1946 if booked with it



Email​ your submission to​​ ​projects1@TSCasting.com.

Subject line:​ ​Please put “​MACON​” in the subject line or we will miss your submission

Photos: ​Include ​current, clear, photos! Clear, and in good lighting! Send photos someone can take with your phone.

Please send good current face photos: 1 from the chest up 1 full-length photo from the knees up. Please do not send extreme selfie angles Please include at least 1 non-smiling (but not a mugshot) 1 smiling photos Your photos should be of just you, with no hats or sunglasses on Have someone take your photos Please include a photo of your car if you have one NOTE-​ ​if submitting with a car, we also need your photos as you will be on camera as well



Please list the following in the body of your email:

First and Last name

Phone number(s) (in XXX-XXX-XXXX format, and note if it’s a “cell” or “home” number)

CITY & STATE (where you will be coming from – ​you must include this info)

Email address

Age

Height

Weight

Sizes (please list whatever sizes you know) – ​we especially need sizes for the 1946 scene! Men: Jacket, collar/sleeve, waist/inseam, shoe Women: Dress size, bust/bra/cup, waist, shoe

Tattoos:​ List any tattoos you have, that are larger than a quarter and in a visible place that clothing would not cover (arms/hands, neck) or say “NO TATTOOS”

Car Info: Please list this info, even if you included a photo of the vehicle(s) Please list car info:​ color, year, make and model(s)



NOTE:​ ​If you are a male with long hair or facial hair, please NOTE if you are willing to have it trimmed /shaped for the 1946 scene with “CUT OK” or “SHAVE/SHAPE OK”

EXPERIENCE: No experience necessary. However, if you do have experience working on a movie set or theater, Please include that info (in a few sentences or attach a resume if you have one.)

Must be willing to work in Macon, Georgia as a local hire.