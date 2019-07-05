North Macon 8U All-Stars headed to Dixie Youth World Series

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Macon 8-and-under All-Stars aren’t your average baseball team.

They’re coming off a first place finish in the Dixie Youth state baseball tournament in Cochran this past weekend, where they went a perfect 6-0 while outscoring their opponents 101-25.

The All-Stars also run-ruled every team but one.

Manager David Newberry says his goal is to develop their overall game, as well as make them better people.

“Whether we win or lose,” Newberry said, “at the end of the day, it’s my job to make these kids better athletes and better kids all around, so if we can get that out of these kids, I’ve done my job.”

The All-Stars defeated Jones County and Perry to advance to the World Series. Their best offensive game came against Thomaston, where they beat them 28-0 and never made it past the 2nd inning.

“It’s fun and we’re doing good this year,” the coach’s son Charlie Newberry, said.

The 12 boys all attend local schools and they worked tirelessly to get to the biggest stage of their lives. It’s an experience that the’ll never forget.

Here’s how a few of the boys feel about it.

“Very happy, and I feel like I’m in heaven,” N. Macon All-Star shortstop Kaiden Harvey said.

“It’s pretty exciting and I like it because it’s my first time doing it,” right center fielder Charlie Kemp said.

“For us to win and try our best,” catcher Stephen Grogan said.

The Dixie Youth World Series runs from July 26-30 in Ruston, Louisiana. It’s a costly trip, so the team is asking for donations and sponsors at a 100 percent tax-deductible rate. They also have a Gofundme account at: www.gofundme.com/north-macon-8u-allstars.