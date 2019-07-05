Sonny’s Barbecue, Macon Bacon offer free baseball tickets for veterans

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A local restaurant owner wants to make a baseball game more exciting for those veterans who took the Middle Georgia Honor Flight.

The Owner of Sonny’s Barbecue, Brad Fink, partnered with the Macon Bacon baseball team president, Brandon Raphael, on a Sonny’s Military Appreciation Event.

Fink says this helps to connect the community and it also supports Robins Air Force Base. He feels that it is the restaurant’s responsibility to help the community.

“If the Middle Georgia community can step up in any way it’s fantastic,” Fink said.

The military event happens this Saturday, July 6th at 7 p.m. at the Luther Williams Field in Macon.

All former veterans that traveled with the Middle Georgia Honor Flight in the past will get free tickets to the game. They will also be honored on the field either before or during the game.