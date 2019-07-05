Stormy afternoon weather to continue into weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After starting off the week on a drier note, a pattern change has allowed for afternoon shower and thunderstorm coverage to increase on the daily.

TONIGHT.

- Advertisement -

Showers and storms will begin to wind down as we head into the nighttime hours. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will be running in the low to middle 70’s.

WEEKEND.

It is going to be another hot and humid July weekend across Middle Georgia as temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will soar into the middle 90’s. When you factor in the humidity, heat indices are going to be approaching the triple digits. Summertime pop-up storms are going to be present in both afternoons and evenings. Rain chances on both days are running at about 60%.

NEXT WEEK.

More of the same is on the way. Rain chances will increase during the afternoon hours as we get into the peak heating of the day. Temperatures will generally be running in the lower 90’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).