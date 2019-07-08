Macon man killed in Warner Robins club parking lot, suspect still on loose

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help finding a suspect who shot and killed a Macon man.

The incident happened on July 6th at Club Boss.

Warner Robins Police officers responded to a call about clearing the club’s parking lot.

Officers say that prior to their arrival, they received another call about shots fired in the front breezeway area of the club. They say that the gunfire struck 38-year-old Tamarco Santel Head of Macon.

Officers say that Head was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, you can call WRPD Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.