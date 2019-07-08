Tropical disturbance likely to form by end of week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – An area of low pressure will move from north Georgia into the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days giving us the chance for our first named storm during hurricane season.

TODAY.

An upper level low pressure system will begin to sink south across our region allowing for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to form again this afternoon. Storms will be scattered in nature as rain chances are running at 40%. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky before falling into the lower and middle 70’s overnight tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

More of the same is on the way as we head into Tuesday and the low pressure system makes it into the Gulf. With added cloud cover temperatures will be in the lower 90’s, but when you factor in the humidity heat indices will feel more like the triple digits.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain chances during the afternoon hours will hang around as we head through the work week and into the weekend. With a very saturated atmosphere, localized heavy rainfall in near-stationary storms is likely.

