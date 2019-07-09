Macon-Bibb Commissioners discuss $1,000 holiday bonus for county employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners aren’t giving up on finding a way to give a pay increase for full-time county employees.

Pay raises were not included in the 2020 budget, but commissioners are determined to find the money. They are working on a holiday bonus as a compromise.

- Advertisement -

Commissioners say they still plan to incorporate pay raises for employees next fiscal year.

The county plans to use the year to conduct pay scale surveys with surrounding counties.

Commissioners tried to find room in the budget to give first responders a pay raise,

but they could not reach an agreement.

“If we keep going the way we’re going, we’ll continue to lose them. And lose the experience,” Commissioner Joe Allen said.

In recent weeks, Allen proposed an ordinance to give all county employees a $1,000 bonus in December.

“It’s an extra paycheck we’re going to give them and it did cost a little extra money,” he said.

Commissioners approved the ordinance. It costs the county $2 million from its general fund balance.

“It takes care of everybody that’s been here a period of time. They’ll have something at Christmas time,” Allen said.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says her concern is that money will take away from emergency funds.

“We’re going to have the money we need to continue building that fund balance,” Lucas said.

Allen says the Macon-Bibb County needs to do something to offer comparable pay with other counties.

“You take care of the people, the people are going to take care of the citizens out there, and that’s our job to try and make sure we have enough money to take care of them,” Allen said.

Commissioners plan to vote on the ordinance during next Tuesday’s commission meeting.