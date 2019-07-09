Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores July 1-5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 1 and Friday, June 5. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019

Bibb County:

Subway

630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019

Lucky China

4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019

McDonald’s

5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95 (up from 75 on 07-02)

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019

Le Pho

5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96 (up from 55 on 07-01)

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019

Tropical Flava

2396 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019

KFC

3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019

Little India

402 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019

McDonald’s

5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later—see above)

Inspection Date: 07-02-2019

Wendy’s

6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Marble Slab Creamery

5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Le Pho

5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 55 (improved score four days later—see above)

Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

McDonald’s

1450 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Houston County:

Wine & Beer Bar

774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019

Captain D’s

513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019

Little Caesar’s

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019

Martin’s BBQ

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 07-03-2019

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins

3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019

Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019

Chick-fil-A

1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019

Wendy’s

2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019

Waffle House

1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019

BurgerIM

510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Krystal

1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Hardee’s

99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Captain D’s

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

The Green Derby

200 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Laurens County:

Subway

2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019

Putnam County:

Ms. Stella’s LLC

103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019

El Agave Mexican Restaurant

960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Upson County:

Big Chic Barnesville Street

222 E BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019

Washington County:

Huddle House

1221 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019