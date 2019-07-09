Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores July 1-5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 1 and Friday, June 5. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019
Bibb County:
Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019
Lucky China
4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019
McDonald’s
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95 (up from 75 on 07-02)
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019
Le Pho
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96 (up from 55 on 07-01)
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019
Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019
Tropical Flava
2396 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019
KFC
3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019
Little India
402 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019
McDonald’s
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score three days later—see above)
Inspection Date: 07-02-2019
Wendy’s
6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Marble Slab Creamery
5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Le Pho
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 55 (improved score four days later—see above)
Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
McDonald’s
1450 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Houston County:
Wine & Beer Bar
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019
Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019
Little Caesar’s
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-05-2019
Martin’s BBQ
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 07-03-2019
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019
Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019
Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019
Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019
BurgerIM
510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019
Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
The Green Derby
200 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Laurens County:
Subway
2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019
Putnam County:
Ms. Stella’s LLC
103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-03-2019
El Agave Mexican Restaurant
960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Upson County:
Big Chic Barnesville Street
222 E BARNESVILLE ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2019
Washington County:
Huddle House
1221 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-02-2019