Bibb County deputy, several others charged with racketeering

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office filed a civil forfeiture action on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the DA’s office, this stems from an investigation into a racketeering enterprise that profited from tax evasion, money laundering, public corruption, and illegal gambling.

Several individuals also were charged with racketeering, including a Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy.

The civil forfeiture action names the following defendants:

S&W Amusement Inc.

Booray Group LLC

Krishna Amusement Inc.

PNP Amusement Games LLC

The DA says that the named defendants own more than 400 gambling machines at about 70 legitimate business locations throughout the state.

The DA says that the complaint names nearly 100 other defendants including store owners and others.

Profits received

According to the news release, the defendants failed to pay taxes on the $39 million in profits. The profits derived from the illegal operation of video gambling machines in 2017 and 2018.

The news release says customers gambled more than $121 million on these machines. During 2017 and 2018, customers received $82 million in cash and prizes.

An investigation showed that stakeholders at these companies and the owners of convenience stores laundered gambling profits by funneling millions of dollars through trusts without paying taxes.

The news release also says that license holders paid inducements to entice stores to use their machines. The stores didn’t report the inducements as income.

The investigation shows evidence of bribery and public corruption

Bibb County deputy, 23-year-old Rahim Jamal McCarley of Macon, owns the RJS at 2311 Pio Nono Avenue. His store is one of three stores where officers served search warrants.

The DA says officers have evidence that McCarley participated in bribery, tax evasion, and money laundering scheme. The news release claims that McCarley pocketed nearly a half million dollars in profits.

The news release also says the investigation shows that license holders paid bribes to a state government agency employee in return for information and influence.

Authorities served warrants at the following Macon store locations:

The RJS at 2311 Pio Nono Avenue

Quick Serve at 1106 Rocky Creek Road

Exxon at 4290 Dellwood Drive

The DA filed racketeering charges against the following people:

Rahim McCarley

Manoj J. Patel, 47, of Rincon

Nital Kumar Raval, 39, of Statesboro

Bhunica Ambu, 31, of Savannah

Zankhana Patel, 31, of Rincon

Additional arrests are possible.