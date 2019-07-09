Deputies arrest convicted felon for gun possession

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies arrested a convicted felon after finding a gun on him during a vehicle search.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on July 7th around 1 a.m.

Deputies say they were patrolling the Pine Street Lane and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard area when they saw a Chevy Silverado driving without headlights.

Authorities stopped the truck and approached its three occupants. Deputies say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the truck.

Authorities say that deputies searched the vehicle and found that the rear passenger, 38-year-old Orin Kareem Threatt, had a 9mm pistol. Deputies also determined that Threat was a convicted felon.

Deputies took Threatt to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Authorities released Threatt on a $5,700.00 bond.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.