WANTED: Man burglarizes Virginia College

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need help finding a man who burglarized the Virginia College on Paul Walsh Drive.

Deputies say the incident happened on July 3rd between midnight and 1 a.m.

Authorities identified the man has 20-year-old Isaiah Matthew Haines Defalco. They describe Defalco as the following:

Stands 5 feet 8 inches tall

Weighs 150 lbs

Anyone with information

If you can help in any way to locate the suspect, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s department at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reference case #2019-70234