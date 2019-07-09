Deputies need help finding masked man who broke into Family Dollar

Family Dollar

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a man who broke into the Family Dollar on the 4000 block of Northside Drive on July 4th between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. 

Authorities describe the suspect as: 

  • Wearing blue jeans
  • Gray t-shirt
  • Red Bass Pro Shop hat
  • Black cloth over his face 
Deputies say he stole a large number of tobacco products.

The below photo shows the suspect as a passenger in the truck shown. Authorities describe the truck as a two-tone single cab Dodge pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed and dual exhaust pipes.

Family Dollar break-in

Anyone with information 

If you can help in any way to locate the suspect or the vehicle, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s department at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330. 

Reference case #2019-70508

