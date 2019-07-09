Deputies need help finding masked man who broke into Family Dollar

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a man who broke into the Family Dollar on the 4000 block of Northside Drive on July 4th between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Authorities describe the suspect as:

Wearing blue jeans

Gray t-shirt

Red Bass Pro Shop hat

Black cloth over his face

Deputies say he stole a large number of tobacco products.

The below photo shows the suspect as a passenger in the truck shown. Authorities describe the truck as a two-tone single cab Dodge pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed and dual exhaust pipes.

Anyone with information

If you can help in any way to locate the suspect or the vehicle, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s department at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.

Reference case #2019-70508