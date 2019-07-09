PETA accuses Fort Valley State University of animal cruelty

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – PETA sent a letter to the Macon Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office calling for an investigation into an animal cruelty case at Fort Valley State University (FSVU).

PETA has obtained a U.S. Department of Agriculture report revealing a recent violation of law at FSVU‘s Georgia Small Ruminant Research and Extension Center.

According to a news release from PETA, the organization wants criminal cruelty-to-animals charges brought against the facility and those responsible for shooting a bull in the head ten times with a captive-bolt gun before rendering the animal unconscious.

PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch says that the disturbing reports show that this bull experienced a prolonged, agonizing death at FSVU.

“PETA is calling for a criminal investigation on behalf of the bull who suffered at this facility and urging all compassionate members of the public who are disturbed by this cruelty to go vegan and help prevent more animals from suffering in slaughterhouses,” Nachminovitch said in the news release.

PETA says that other animals have a central nervous system and sense of self-preservation, just as humans do.