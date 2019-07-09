Showers and storms to continue over next several days

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As we turn our eyes to the northern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development, here at home temperatures will be in the low to middle 90’s with scattered afternoon showers and storms for the next few days.

TODAY & TOMORROW.

It is typical summertime weather for us over the next few days as afternoon showers and storms will pop up across our region. Not everyone will get into the action, but where storms line up we will see heavy rainfall as well as frequent lightning. Temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s this afternoon under a partly sunny sky before temperatures fall into the middle 70’s overnight tonight under a partly cloudy sky. More of the same is on the way tomorrow with afternoon high temperatures topping out in the lower 90’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

I am continuing to monitor the developing tropical disturbance that will move into the Gulf within the next few days. Regardless of formation, for us here in Middle Georgia we will be dealing with afternoon hit or miss showers while the Gulf Coast will be dealing with heavy rain. The developing system is expected to hug the coast and move west towards Texas.

