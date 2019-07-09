Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday night.

Captain Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health after being shot just after 5 o’clock at a home on Jackson Lane.

His condition is unknown.

Police believe a fight led to the shooting. Two 16-year-old girls have been taken in for questioning, but no charges have been filed.

Call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have additional information.