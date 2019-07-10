Dublin man arrested, charged with murder of uncle

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dublin man is arrested for the murder of his uncle.

The incident happened on July 7th at 4:22 a.m.

The Dublin Police Department responded to a call in the area of Marcus Street and Turner Street in Dublin.

Authorities say 26-year-old Davion Tompkins shot and killed his uncle, James Tompkins, after an argument.

Police say when they arrived, they found James on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. Authorities determined that Davion used a 9 mm pistol.

Authorities arrested and charged Davion with the murder.

This incident is still under investigation.