DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center honored Veteran Athletes with a send off for the National Wheelchair Games Wednesday morning.

Two buses and one van taking 12 Vets and several caregivers left Dublin at 6 a.m. on their way to the games in Louisville, Kentucky.

- Advertisement -

The athletes have been practicing for months and are excited for the opportunity. They hope to “bring home the gold”, according to Unites States Air Force Veteran Leon Williams.