Gulf moisture being sent into Middle Georgia by tropical disturbance

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Humidity will be on the rise over the next few days as deep tropical moisture will be ushered into our area due to the area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico that will likely become Tropical Storm Barry within the next couple of days.

TODAY.

Our summertime afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be back in full force today. Heat and humidity will be the story of the day as well. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90’s, but when you factor in humidity it is going to feel like the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. A partly sunny sky this afternoon will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. A southerly wind overnight will continue to drive in moist air. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s.

TROPICAL UPDATE.

As of 5 am on Wednesday, July 10, the tropical disturbance we have been talking about over the past couple of days has moved into the northern Gulf of Mexico and has a very good chance of becoming Tropical Storm Barry within the next couple of days. For us, impacts will be minimal as the storm is forecast to move west in the Gulf and make landfall near the Louisiana and Texas state border.

TOMORROW.

A cold front will approach the Peach State late tomorrow evening and ahead of that front will be deep tropical moisture that will allow for heavy rainfall across our region. Storms during the afternoon hours will be hit or miss as temperatures will be in the low 90’s.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

Rain hangs around through the weekend as storms will be spotty during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will run in the lower 90’s during the afternoon and in the low 70’s overnight. We see a change in the weather pattern beginning late on Sunday and into the next work week as slightly drier air comes back into our region, thus resulting in smaller rain chances.

