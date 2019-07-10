Lester Miller campaign for mayor releases fundraising totals

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Lester Miller is the current president of the Bibb County School Board, and he’s running to become the next Macon-Bibb County mayor.

This week, his campaign released fundraising totals for the last quarter and for the entire campaign.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release from the campaign, Miller has raised a total of $204,435 from 455 contributors. In the second quarter of the year, Miller raised $83,295.

“Our campaign continues to build momentum each and every day, and with these strong fundraising numbers, we are confident that we will have the resources to make sure more and more people hear our message,” Miller said in the news release.

Macon-Bibb County will vote on a new mayor in May 2020.