Eastman, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another fatal train crash happened on Mann Road near Eastman on Wednesday.

The Dodge County Coroner, Joe Smith confirmed that a train struck and killed 26-year-old Casey Bellflower of Gresston, Georgia. Smith says Bellflower was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the third fatal train crash in Middle Georgia within a week.

Last week, there was a train crash in Reynolds. Prior to that was another Dodge County crash.