Man shot, killed at west Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was shot and killed at the Shell gas station at 3750 Mercer University Drive.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from Medical Center Navicent Health around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a shooting incident.

Authorities identified the victim as 20-year-old Randon Shamar Hogan of Macon. They say Hogan was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.