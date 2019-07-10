Tropical Storm Barry likely to form by tomorrow, with little impact to Middle Georgia

We continue to watch closely as low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico becomes more organized. The National Hurricane Center released the forecast for the system, which suggests that it will strengthen to a category 1 hurricane.



There are still many questions about what exactly will happen once this low intensifies and organizes, but it does look as if Middle Georgia will be spared much of the worst of the storm.

It is likely, however, that the tropical moisture will be here to stay through the weekend, as well as waves of thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be likely in any storms that pop up in relation to the tropical system. Highs remain in the 90’s through the week.



The main threats leading into the weekend along the coast will be flooding. This is both coastal and inland flooding, as heavy rain and storm surge will contribute to flash flooding in Louisiana (as long as the current forecast holds). It is also very possible that damaging winds will play a factor as the storm moves on shore.

Stick with 41 NBC for the latest on the forecast through the end of the week.