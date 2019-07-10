WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After the initial budget vote passed by four council members, Warner Robins city leaders finally voted on the fiscal year 2020 budget.

Warner Robins city council unanimously passed a nearly $110 million budget for the new year.

The vote was passed on Monday night, the same night six new Warner Robins police officers were recognized before the council.

Acting Police Chief John Wagner says that sworn officers will receive $500,000 for salaries.

It will also create a series of pay incentives for the department’s newest recruits.

“It’s a great recruitment tool. It’s great for retention here at the police department, and we’re really thrilled about it. It makes us competitive but it helps us out in the long run as well,” Wagner said.

Wagner also says that more than a dozen applicants are in the process to fill positions.

The budget will also cover resources for equipment and vehicles.