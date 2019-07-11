BCSO needs your help finding teen suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Investigators are asking for your help locating a teen suspect, wanted for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

Investigators say 18-year-old Jaylan Dumas, of Macon, was buying an I-phone X from the suspect on Facebook Market Place. Dumas met with the suspect in front of a home on June 10, in the 5400 block of Finsbury Road. When he gave the suspect money for the phone, he realized it was an older LG phone. The suspect then began running away. When Dumas began chasing him, the suspect fired multiple shots at him with a pistol.

The suspect is identified as 18-year-old Aaron Alexander Chambliss, of Macon. He is six foot tall, weighing around one hundred sixty-five pounds. He has short hair and a light complexion. Chambliss is known to frequent the Bloomfield Road and Rocky Creek Road area.

if you know where White is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.