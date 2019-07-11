Captain D’s employee shot, robbed in Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin police need your help looking for a man who shot and robbed a restaurant employee on July 10th.

The incident happened at Captain D’s on Veterans Boulevard around 11:57 p.m.

Chief Tim Chatman says that the employee was shot and robbed behind the restaurant. The unknown suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Chatman says the victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Anybody with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Dublin police at (478) 277-5023. You can also text them at 478-595-7279.