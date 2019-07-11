Cat of the Week: Amber

Amber is a bundle of energy that is going to need an owner who wants to play! Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, said that Amber would be perfect for a family with teenage kids.

If you’re interested in adopting Amber or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!