MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — For the last 20 years, Diane Glover has watched a century plant in the front yard of her Macon home triple in size.

Glover’s plant started sprouting about a month ago. Finally, it blossomed.

“The plant has been getting a lot of attention and attracts bypassers every day,” Glover said.

Century plants grow anywhere from 12 to 25 feet tall, according to the Texas Wildflower Center. The plant only blooms once in its lifetime of 10-25 years.