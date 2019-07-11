Heavy rainfall expected with shower development today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – In what will become Tropical Storm Barry within the next 24 hours, the storm system will send more Gulf moisture to Middle Georgia allowing for increased rainfall totals this afternoon.

TODAY.

Temperatures will be topping out in the middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky today before falling into the middle 70’s overnight tonight. Showers and storms this afternoon will be scattered, but where these storms set up we will see heavy rainfall due to an extremely moist atmosphere across the Peach State. A cold front approaching the southeast from the Central Plains will move into northwest Georgia later tonight and into tomorrow. This sets up a train of moisture into our region from the Gulf of Mexico.

TROPICS UPDATE.

As of 5 am on Thursday, July 11, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. The storm is a slow moving storm so flooding and storm surge are going to be the two main concerns along the central Gulf Coast. For Middle Georgia, we will not have any impacts other than increased Gulf moisture being sent our way.

TOMORROW AND REST OF WEEKEND.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will cool down into the lower 90’s, but we will keep the typical summertime showers around. Rain chances are decreasing as we head into the next work week.

