School-Justice Partnership set to expand in different counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke announced the success of The School-Justice Partnership over the last year in Bibb County on Thursday.

Cooke says The Macon-Bibb County School-Justice Partnership Agreement was locally planned and implemented to reduce the number of students who enter the juvenile justice system.

The agreement focuses on providing an alternative response to students who commit certain offenses at school.

“People ask how we can stop the gangs and reduce the crime rate. This is how we do it: by helping children now, we’ll have fewer broken adults in the future by empowering these children. More will graduate high school and be able to go to college or technical schools,” Cooke said.

Cooke says once they fully implement the program, it will expand across Bibb. Cooke expects the program to go as far as Crawford County and Peach County.

They plan to sign the agreement for Peach County next Tuesday according to Cooke.