MIDDLE GEORGIA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Good. Bad. Or ugly. The minute we see it on social media, we share it again and again.

MIDDLE GEORGIA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Good. Bad. Or ugly. The minute we see it on social media, we share it again and again.

Law enforcement agencies are now using social media platforms to help protect and serve.

Warner Robins Interim Chief John Wagner, says Facebook posts and pictures are helping clear cases.

- Advertisement -

Just this summer, a Facebook tip helped his investigators make a drug bust at a motel, and a photo posted on Facebook helped his detectives capture a shoplifting suspect.

“Whether we get a name or a location where this person may be at. It is certainly helpful for us to clear cases. Which is something we didn’t have 27 28 years ago when I started,” Wagner said.

41NBC’s Shelby Coates finds out how our clicks are cracking and clearing cases. Solving crimes with a click: it’s a story you’ll see tonight only on 41NBC news at 6.