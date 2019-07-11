Street lights coming to parts of Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Parts of Eisenhower Parkway will become brighter and safer. Crews are installing street lights near the Macon Mall.

Jaimie Arnold, the Executive Director of the Eisenhower Business Improvement District, put together the project. She says the lights will help with visibility and safety for drivers and residents, and should help attract businesses to the area.

“Hoping that in the future people will realize how much pride these property owners here take in their area and that they’re being proactive and doing something to beautify the area and revitalize it,” Arnold said.

Residents in the area will pay an extra tax that goes toward the business improvement district for the street lights. Arnold says the project costs $20,000 and should be finished in the next two weeks.