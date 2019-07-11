Tropical Storm Barry brings tropical moisture and rain to Middle Georgia

Tropical Storm Barry formed in the Gulf of Mexico this morning, although it doesn’t look very impressive on satellite, this storm is expected to remain at tropical storm strength through landfall.



Here in Middle Georgia we continue to see waves of storms possible through the weekend. The humidity will be high through the weekend as well with high temps in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.



Here in Middle Georgia, rain totals will likely not be too impressive, but flooding will be the main threat from Tropical Storm Barry in areas of Louisiana. Some places, that have already seen marked flooding this year, will be inundated with potentially over 10″ of rainfall in just a few days.

To sum it up: Tropical Storm Barry will likely bring heavy rain to parts of Louisiana and potential flooding. Impacts for Middle Georgia will be minimal with several rounds of storms and tropical moisture hanging around through the weekend.