MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Graffiti covers parts of the Mulberry Street parking garage.

Alex Morrison with Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority asked Macon-Bibb commissioners if the Urban Authority can take control of the garage.

Morrison says the Urban Development Authority works with Lanier Parking.

“Lanier and Urban Development are better equipped to take care of the garage and will add security features,” he said.

Commissioners will vote on the proposal during next Tuesday’s commission meeting.