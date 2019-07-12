Deputies want Macon man connected with gas station murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding 19-year-old Bradford Devonte Anderson of Macon.
Deputies say that Anderson is wanted in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Randon Shamar Hogan.
Authorities described Anderson as the following:
- Stands around 5 foot 8 inches tall
- Weighs around 185 pounds
- Long “dreads” type of hairstyle
- Last seen driving a dark colored Honda Accord with Georgia tag RML7826
Authorities say that the incident happened on July 10th around 2:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station located 3750 Mercer University Drive.
Sheriff’s deputies have a warrant for the charge of Murder for Anderson.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.