Global Sole hosts first Dream Big Youth Football Training Camp

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Global Sole is hosting a free event to help kids learn how to play football safely.

The Dream Big Youth Football Training Camp is for kids ranging from six to 17 years of age.

The motivation behind the camp is to raise awareness for kids who don’t know how to play football the safe and correct way. And, of course, to help youth who are already playing, get better at the game.

Three coaches instructed the kids in various drills. They’re all National Alliance of Youth Sports certified in football and Heads Up certified.

Global Sole is a sneaker company in East Macon established in 2017. It’s both owned and operated by Solomon and Shannon Sands, otherwise known as the “Sneakertwinz.”

The brand loves giving back to the community, and the free camp is just one of many ways to do so.

The Dream Big Youth Football Training Camp happens on July 12th through 13th at Central City Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To sign your child up for the camp, email info@globalsole.net.