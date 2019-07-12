Macon man pleads guilty to shooting girlfriend in chest, 20 year sentence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County judge sentenced a Macon man to prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a woman last year.

According to a news release from the Macon district attorney, 46-year-old Kris Tyrone Reese pleaded guilty to the following:

Family violence-related aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime.

The judge sentenced Reese to 20 years in prison.

The Incident

Prosecutors prepared evidence showing that Reese shot his girlfriend in the chest on March 25, 2018, following an argument. They say that the shooting happened in Reese’s Ford Explorer.

According to the news release, Bibb County deputies found a .380-caliber shell casing in the passenger seat and a .380-caliber pistol in the front yard of a nearby house. Reese told authorities the gun went off accidentally.

Reese has the following prior felony convictions:

Aggravated assault

Burglary

Robbery

Obstruction

Possession of cocaine

The convictions go back as far as 1991.