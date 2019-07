WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Vascular Surgery Center of Warner Robins is hosting a free vein clinic.

Ultrasound exams and vein screenings will be offered from 9am – 3pm at 237 Smithville Church Rd. at no cost. Vascular surgeon, Dr. Allison Burkett will also be on site offering free mini consultations.

You must RSVP by phone by calling 478-238-5513.