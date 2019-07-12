Macon man arrested, charged with possession of drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested and charged with possession of drugs while traveling without headlights. 

The incident happened on July 10th around 12:20 a.m.  

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the Pio Nono Avenue and Harris Street area when they saw a Honda Accord traveling without headlights. 

Deputies say they stopped the car and approached the driver, 44-year-old Terence Marlon Chavers, of Macon. While talking to Chavers, deputies discovered that he had a warrant for Probation Violation. 

Authorities say that deputies checked Chavers and found a bag of Marijuana in the driver’s seat. Deputies also found a bottle of Hydrocodone pills along with approximately 9.5 grams of Ecstasy.

Authorities took Chavers to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

  • Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy

Chaver Drugs

Authority set Chaver’s bond at $18,200.00.   

Anyone with information 

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

