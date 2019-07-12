Macon man arrested, charged with possession of drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested and charged with possession of drugs while traveling without headlights.

The incident happened on July 10th around 12:20 a.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the Pio Nono Avenue and Harris Street area when they saw a Honda Accord traveling without headlights.

Deputies say they stopped the car and approached the driver, 44-year-old Terence Marlon Chavers, of Macon. While talking to Chavers, deputies discovered that he had a warrant for Probation Violation.

Authorities say that deputies checked Chavers and found a bag of Marijuana in the driver’s seat. Deputies also found a bottle of Hydrocodone pills along with approximately 9.5 grams of Ecstasy.

Authorities took Chavers to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy

Authority set Chaver’s bond at $18,200.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.