Deputies arrest man in connection with Virginia College burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies got a tip that 20-year-old Isaiah Matthew Haines Defalco was at the Flash Food at 4501 Pio Nono Avenue on July 11th around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say they arrested Defalco without incident. Authorities took him to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Burglary for the Virginia College incident that happened on July 3rd.

- Advertisement -

Authority set Defalco’s bond at $8,450.00. He also had a Violation of Probation Warrant in an unrelated case.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.