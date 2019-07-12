Showers and storms hang around through the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As Tropical Storm Barry continues its westward track in the northern Gulf of Mexico, here in Middle Georgia we will still be dealing with afternoon showers and storms today and through the weekend.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon we will see temperatures climb into the low and middle 90’s. Heat indices will approach the upper 90’s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast as well. Not everyone will get in on the action today, but where we do see rain fall I am expecting heavy downpours due to a moist atmosphere across the Peach State.

TROPICAL STORM BARRY.

As of 5 am on Friday, July 12, Tropical Storm Barry is still moving westward at 5 miles per hour in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Over the next 24-36 hours, Barry is expected to continue to strengthen and could potentially strengthen into a hurricane before landfall on the Louisiana coast tomorrow. Regardless of category, this storm will bring storm surge and torrential flooding to Louisiana and other states as it moves inland.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

We will deal with hit or miss showers throughout the weekend, but it will not be a washout! Temperatures will be running near normal during the weekend. As we head into next week, drier conditions are expected, but that all depends on the track of Tropical Storm Barry. Right now, a more westward track is expected and we will stay mostly dry outside of the typical afternoon showers and storms. If the storm were to trend further east after landfall tomorrow, we will see better rain chances this weekend and into early next week as well.

