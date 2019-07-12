Tropical Storm Barry to make landfall Saturday, with little impact to Georgia

Here in Middle Georgia we have seen a few waves of showers and thunderstorms the past few days. These storms are pretty much as much of Tropical Storm Barry as we are expecting to deal with over the weekend.

Regardless Barry will be a dangerous storm for parts of the southeast, mainly Louisiana. As of the 5pm update, Barry has winds of 65 mph and wind gusts of 75 mph.



Landfall for Barry is expected Saturday morning, potentially at category 1 hurricane strength. Regardless of strength of the storm the main threats remain heavy rain, dangerous storm surge, and damaging winds.



Projected storm surge is anywhere between 1 and 6 feet above ground in coastal areas between Lafayette and New Orleans. This alone is very dangerous in those areas, without taking into consideration the heavy rainfall.



Rain totals on the east side of the eye of the storm are expected to be the highest. Models are currently projecting anywhere between 15 and 18 inches of rain in just a few days. Flash flooding from the heavy rain is a main concern with this storm.

Meanwhile, here in Middle GA expect scattered showers and storms int he outer bands of Barry. Our winds will pick up just a bit through the day tomorrow, but no widespread severe weather is expected in our area.