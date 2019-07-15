Deputies looking for man who robbed Family Dollar at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a Family Dollar store in Macon at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Family Dollar at 160 Emery Highway just before 10:30 Sunday night. Deputies say the man had a white t-shirt covering his face, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got some cash, he ran. No one was injured.

The robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.