Daybreak Road trip: Callaway Resort and Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – When you think of a garden, activities like kayaking, biking, and ziplining may not come to mind. Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain offers all of those activities and more.

Founders by Cason and Virginia Callaway opened the gardens in 1952. Back then, visitors only paid 25 cents to visit. Today, Callaway has blossomed into 2,500 acres with a full resort on site as well.

- Advertisement -

“We are Georgia’s authentic outdoor escape,” said Pam Bauer, Callaway Resort and Gardens’ Brand Development and Marketing Director. “We are very proud of all our outdoor nature based educational opportunities.”

One of those educational opportunities is the birds of prey show. Guests can see nineteen types of birds from hawks to owls. During the summer, the show is offered daily at 11 am and 4 pm.

Birds are not the only ones flying at Callaway Resort and Gardens. There’s also the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, which houses 2,000 tropical butterflies. Since the butterflies are from tropical climates, the temperature inside the center is not too different from Georgia’s weather.

“We have to have it at a minimum of 80 degrees and a minimum of 70% humidity,” said Jennifer Demarest, the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center’s Operations Manager.

Callaway Resort and Gardens is open 365 days a year. It also offers a special Christmas light and sound show called “Fantasy in Lights,” during the holiday season.