Bleckley County gets new fire station, 2 new trucks

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bleckley County is getting a new fire station which will serve as the hub for all fire stations in Cochran.

The new Bleckley fire station will be the 7th station in the county. It offers two new fire trucks to the area.

The Bleckley County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, Matt Kelley, says the 18-month project ends Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The fire department has been in existence for 3 years and felt that adding a central fire station in the middle of the county was much needed,” Kelley said.

The new station will have one paid firefighter and 45 volunteer firefighters.

Kelley also says that the new station will house administrative offices. New employees will eventually be hired.