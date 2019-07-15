Extreme heat possible for Middle Georgia this week

We have started out our week in Middle Georgia with highs in the upper 90’s and will continue to see highs well above normal through the week.

High pressure over much of Georgia will keep things mostly dry through Wednesday. Still keeping the chance of an isolated shower or storm in the forecast.

By the end of the week, more moisture will return to the area and bring not only a higher chance of storms, but increased humidity and higher heat index values (“feels like temps”).



This weekend will likely be mostly dry with average summertime chances of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you need to be outdoors through the week.