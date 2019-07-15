Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 4 injured in Wilkinson County

IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people died and four were injured in an accident that happened Monday around 9 a.m in Wilkinson County.

According to Wilkinson County coroner William Matthews, the accident happened on Highway 441 near Highway 112.

Matthews says that an SUV traveling southbound on 112 entered 441. When the SUV turned left onto 441, it collided with an 18-wheeler.

Matthews says of the 6 people in the SUV:

Two died

Two airlifted to the hospital

Two went to the hospital by ambulance

The driver of the 18-wheeler is safe.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating this accident.