Houston County schools seeking substitute teachers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Houston County is looking for high-quality substitute teachers for the upcoming school year. The Human Resources Department is accepting applications July 15 – 26, 2019.

To qualify, candidates must meet the following educational and certification requirements.

Education – either an associate’s degree or higher from an accredited college; minimum of 60 college semester hours; or a passing score on a paraprofessional assessment approved by the Professional Standards Commission; and

Certification – a teaching certificate (current, out of state or expired), certificate of eligibility, or an official substitute teaching certificate from any county in Georgia.

Applicants who need an official substitute teaching certificate may obtain this certificate through Middle Georgia RESA. The next classes will be offered July 17 in Warner Robins and July 25 in Macon. The cost is $35. To register, visit MGRESA.org.

Certified teachers who substitute are paid $13.33 an hour. Non-certified substitutes with a bachelor’s degree or higher earn $11.00 per hour. Those with less than four years of college are paid $10.00 per hour.

The daily pay is for a maximum of 7.5 hours.

Applicants may visit www.hcbe.net/substituteteacher for requirements and application details.