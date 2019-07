FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman was found dead at her home in Monroe County.

Monroe County investigators say they found 42-year-old Tryeflue Lerra O’Neal unresponsive at her home off Tingle Road Sunday night.

According to a news release from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile suspect is in custody in South Carolina. He is being taken back to Monroe County to face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.