Newtown Macon’s grant program running low on money, continues pushing for revitalization

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Newtown Macon’s grant program for entrepreneurs is running out of money. The organization says downtown is seeing steady growth since it started funding loans to downtown business owners.

Newtown Macon invested in the dreams of 39 individuals since 2012. Out of the 39 individuals, 13 of those are businesses and 26 are in real estate project.

Newtown Macon President Josh Rogers says downtown is growing so fast, he’d hate to see the growth come to a halt.

Lauren Mauldin moved to Macon 4-years ago. She’s lived, worked, and played in downtown.

“Very rarely do I ever have to go outside of the downtown limits,” she said.

“Downtown has blossomed into something great and knows it’ll keep growing,” Mauldin said.

Rogers says Newtown gets its funding through a grant, but there’s only $1.5 million left.

“I just want to keep going. I mean, the fun businesses that are opening up, the new lofts, these restored buildings, and the sense of place you get on the street. I just don’t want to slow down now,” Rogers said.

He says property tax values increased 9 percent. This helped downtown grow into what you see today.

According to Rogers, women and minorities make up half of downtown’s businesses, and he wants diversity to continue growing.

“A lot of the problem is, we’re not getting to those populations,” he said.

To apply for a business loan, submit an application here.