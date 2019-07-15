WANTED: Man robs Boost Mobile in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Police responded to a call to Boost Mobile at 827 N. Houston Road about an Armed Robbery.

Officers say that the store clerk described the suspect as the following:

Male

Stands 6 foot tall

Weighs 140 lbs

Last seen wearing dark clothing, hat, and bandana

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that the man entered the store waving a handgun. The man demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount.

Officers say that the man ran south after exiting the parking lot. A canine track was used but was unsuccessful.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information

Related Article: Warner Robins Police collect money for Special Olympics

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Paul Peck with the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.