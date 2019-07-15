WANTED: Man robs Boost Mobile in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Police responded to a call to Boost Mobile at 827 N. Houston Road about an Armed Robbery.
Officers say that the store clerk described the suspect as the following:
- Male
- Stands 6 foot tall
- Weighs 140 lbs
- Last seen wearing dark clothing, hat, and bandana
Authorities say that the man entered the store waving a handgun. The man demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount.
Officers say that the man ran south after exiting the parking lot. A canine track was used but was unsuccessful.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Paul Peck with the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.